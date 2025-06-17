Zurich Kotak General Insurance shares a step-by-step approach to making car insurance claims

Advertisement



Car accidents or mishaps are unfortunate realities today. When such a thing happens, you need a simple insurance claim process. For many car owners, even today, car accidents often become a loop of paperwork, calls, and confusion. But with the right knowledge, you can turn a distressing experience into a manageable process. At Zurich Kotak General Insurance, we believe protection should never feel burdensome. Our commitment goes beyond offering policies. We strive to simplify the claims journey so that you can focus on what truly matters: getting back on the road, safely and confidently.

This comprehensive, step-by-step guide is designed to help you proceed with the car insurance claim process, no matter who your insurer is. We’ll show how an effective claim process is making real differences for policyholders across India.

Understanding the basics: What is a car insurance claim?

A car insurance claim is a formal request you file with your insurer to compensate for damage, theft, or liability associated with your vehicle. Claims may be made in various scenarios:

After an accident (collisions, rear-ends, crashes)

Theft or vandalism

Natural disasters (floods, storms)

Third-party liability claims

Personal accident coverage claims

There are two primary types of claims:

Cashless claims: Repairs are done at an insurer-authorised garage, and the insurance provider settles the bill directly.

Reimbursement claims: You pay the repair costs upfront and get reimbursed later.

Step 1: Assess the situation and ensure safety first

Always remember – Your safety and legal responsibility come first. Here are the things you need to take care, right after an accident:

Check for signs of injuries and call emergency services, if needed.

Move your vehicle to a safe spot if it’s obstructing traffic.

Inform the police, especially in cases of injury, third-party involvement, or theft.

Avoid arguments at the accident site. Let the authorities and your insurer investigate.

Step 2: Document everything on the spot

This step is crucial for building your case. Insurers need evidence. So, make sure you gather:

Photographs of the damage, accident scene, road conditions, licence plates, etc.

Video walkthroughs if possible, showing damage from multiple angles.

Details of third-party vehicles, if involved: number plate, model, and owner’s name.

FIR copy, in case of theft, major accident, or injury.

The digital claims interface allows you to upload pictures, documents, and even videos directly via mobile, cutting delays and physical paperwork from the equation.

Step 3: Inform your insurance provider immediately

Time is of the essence. Most insurers keep a window of 24 to 72 hours to report a claim. Delays may result in rejection.

Call the toll-free number or use the insurer’s app.

Provide your policy number, vehicle details, and basic accident facts.

Ask for the Claim Reference Number, you’ll need it for tracking and correspondence.

Step 4: Understand the survey process

Next, your insurer will send a surveyor to assess the damage. In most cases:

For minor damage, surveys are done virtually via photos or video calls.

For moderate to severe damage, an in-person inspection at the garage or accident site is scheduled.

For theft claims, surveyors review FIRs and vehicle ownership papers thoroughly.

Be transparent and present all documents truthfully. Misrepresentation can lead to rejection of claims.

Step 5: Choose between cashless or reimbursement

Here’s where your choice of garage matters. If you go to a network garage, you get:

Direct billing between garage and insurer

Pre-approved estimates

Zero paperwork for reimbursements

If you choose a non-network garage, you’ll need:

Estimate + final bills

Payment proof (receipt)

Photos of repair work (before & after)

Zurich Kotak General Insurance offers a widespread network of 4,000+ cashless garages across India. You can locate one near you through our website or mobile app when managing your car insurance plan.

Step 6: Submit the required documents

Paperwork isn’t glamorous, but it’s essential. While each insurer may vary slightly, the standard list includes:

Car insurance policy copy

Registration Certificate (RC)

Driving licence of the driver at the time

Claim form (duly filled and signed)

Repair estimate and bills (for reimbursements)

FIR copy (in case of theft or legal damage)

PAN card (if claim exceeds ₹1 lakh)

Step 7: Claim approval and settlement

Once documents are reviewed and damage is assessed:

For cashless claims, the garage sends the invoice to the insurer. After deduction of depreciation and applicable excess, payment is made directly.

For reimbursements, you receive a transfer to your registered bank account within a few working days.

Timelines vary by complexity of the claim. But you choose one that settles simple claims within 24 – 72 hours of post-document verification.

Step 8: Post-settlement: Know what to expect

After your claim is settled:

You may receive a claim summary detailing the amount paid, deductions (like depreciation, consumables), and No Claim Bonus (NCB) impact.

Your policy premium may increase at the time of renewal if you’ve made a claim, depending on your insurer’s underwriting policy.

Pro tips: Add-ons like engine protect, depreciation cover, and roadside protect offer additional buffers that reduce your out-of-pocket cost and preserve long-term benefits.

Common mistakes that delay claims (and how to avoid them)

Even the most well-meaning drivers make mistakes that slow down claims or result in rejections. Avoid these pitfalls:

Delaying intimation to the insurer

Repairing the vehicle before the survey

Submitting fake or altered documents

Not filing an FIR where required

Driving without a valid license

Is Zurich Kotak General Insurance redefining the claim experience?

Most people evaluate an insurer not by the policy they bought, but by how the insurer responds during a crisis. Zurich Kotak General Insurance comprehends this critical moment of truth. Here’s how we’re taking the hassle out of car insurance claims process:

Fast turnaround: The Majority of eligible claims are processed within 72 hours.

Dedicated claim advisors: No bouncing from team to team.

Transparency: Every deduction explained in plain language.

Wider network: 4,000+ garages. Cashless. Nationwide.

Personalized claim support: Our claim experts guide you through every step

Whether it’s a small scratch or a major accident, our aim is not just to settle your claim, but to restore your peace of mind.

Conclusion: The power of preparedness and the right partner

The car insurance claim process doesn’t have to be a mystery. With preparation, clear documentation, and a responsive insurer by your side, you can navigate even the toughest roadblocks with confidence.

Remember: Claims are not just about compensation; they’re about restoring normalcy. And with the right guide, normalcy is just a few steps away. Zurich Kotak General Insurance is here to ensure that when life hits its pause, your journey doesn’t.

