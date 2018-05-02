ZP staff, pensioners demand salary due from April

Nagpur: Zilla Parishad (ZP) staffers and pensioners are still waiting for the release of their due and pension respectively for the months of April and May.

Nagpur ZP Karmachari Mahasangh has submitted a memorandum in this regard to Chief Executive Officer of ZP; President of ZP, and other office bearers. In the memorandum, the Mahasangh has pointed out that 9,087 staffers and 5,500 pensioners of Nagpur ZP are waiting for salary and pension for the past two months.

During the COVID-19 lockdown period, staffers and pensioners are suffering a lot due to non-release of salary and pension.

Now, the month of June is coming to an end.

N L Sawarkar, General Secretary of the Mahasangh, urged the Z P administration to release the salary and pension for April and May, and also to release the salary for June on the first date of next month.