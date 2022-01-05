Zone 2 cops conduct series of programmes as part of Raising Day Week and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Nagpur: In a bid to mark Police Raising Day Week and Azadi Ko Amrit Mahotsav, the Zone 2 police, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 Vinita S conducted a series programme on Wednesday.

A special Health Check-up of Police Officers and Personnel was conducted at Dhantoli Police Station. While Police Band Display were put on for general public at Ajni Square.

The cops led by DCP Vinita S also visited students of Madan Gopal School under Sitabuldi Police Station to familiarise them, about working of Police Stations. She also discussed the tips on personal safety and shared knowledge of good and bad touch with the students.

Zone 2 cops also held a special Interaction with general public, especially women and children during Police Didi Meeting at Pandhrabodi under Ambazari Police Station. The DCP along with Zonal ACP and Sr Ambazari PI listened to the several issues faced by the citizens and assured them necessary measures to curb their problems.

The squad of Gittikhadan Police Station also visited Nagpur Madhymik Vidyalay, MNC Marathi Primary School, both in Police Line Takli and Hindi High Primary School, Pension Nagar to interact with students.