YUVA Empowers Street Vendors through Capacity Building Workshop on Street Vendors Act 2014

Nagpur: – Today, Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA) conducted a capacity-building workshop on the Street Vendors Act 2014 at Hotel Orient Taibah, Nagpur. The workshop, aimed at empowering street vendors.

The event began with Mr. Nitin Meshram, Project Lead (YUVA) setting the context for the workshop, emphasizing the importance of understanding and implementing the Street Vendors Act to protect the rights and livelihoods of street vendors. The workshop brought together participants from various areas, including members of Kaamgar Ekta Union, hawkers from Sakkardara Market, Shanivar Bazar, Budhwar bazar and Kalamna Market.

During the workshop, Mr. Jammu Anand delved into the provisions of the Street Vendors Act, shedding light on crucial aspects such as Town Vending Committees (TVC), Vending Zones, Evictions, Surveys, and more. The interactive sessions provided a platform for hawkers to actively participate, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of their rights and protections under the Act.

Mr. Yuvraj Fulzale, President of Kaamgar Ekta Union (KEU), graced the occasion and shared valuable insights on the challenges faced by street vendors and passionately called upon the administration to implement the street vendors act (SVA), 2014 and to initiate a comprehensive survey of all vendors, emphasizing the pressing need to streamlining the licensing process for their benefit . The proceedings were skillfully conducted by Ms. Kiran Thakre, ensuring an engaging and informative environment for all participants.

The diverse representation from various market representatives, including Sakkardara, Budhwar Bazar, Shanivar Bazar, and Kalmna, enriched the discussions and highlighted the collective effort towards building a stronger community of street vendors.

The event concluded with Mr. Nilesh Khadse proposing the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the resource person, participants, and all those involved in making the workshop a success. The workshop not only enhanced the knowledge of street vendors on their rights but also fostered a sense of unity and collaboration among different hawker communities.

