Youva Expands Its Stationery Portfolio With The Launch Of ‘Vertex Geo Box’

Nagpur : Youva, the provincial stationery brand from the house of Navneet, has launched a Vertex Geo Box. The premium geometry box comprises superior quality instruments that ensure efficiency and accuracy. The box includes a compass, set square, protector, divider, pencil eraser and sharpener. The box also contains a mechanical pencil, a lead box, and a regular wooden pencil along with other instruments.

Youva’s new Geo box has many benefits. The instruments are laid out in a double-sided tray to prevent scratches and provide easy access. The quality of the compass and the divider are superior, in comparison to other Geometry boxes. The compass is made with spur gear technology to assure perfect symmetry and flexibility while drawing. It’s a die-cast compass that ensures substantial precision and veracity.

Youva strives to create products that add value to the customers. Get ready to witness this one-of-a-kind product in the art and craft segment of Youva.

Commenting on the launch of Youva Vertex Geo Box, Chief Strategy Officer and spokesperson of Youva, Abhijit Sanyal said, “Our brand Youva has always supported the expression of creativity. We have been finding gaps in the market and there was a need to have a reliable product version in this category. Vertex eases into this space and is ideal for children who want a dependable instrument set”.



