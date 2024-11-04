YouTuber Booked for Tampering Ramtek Election Rally Video

Advertisement

Nagpur:Posting a manipulated video of an election rally organized by a candidate in the Ramtek Assembly constituency has landed a YouTuber in legal trouble. A case has been filed against the YouTuber at the Ramtek Police Station under multiple sections.

On October 29, Ramtek Assembly candidate Rajendra Mulak organized a rally to mark his nomination submission. Footage from this rally was allegedly tampered with by YouTuber Veer Singh, who added inflammatory audio that could incite religious, political, and social tensions, and subsequently uploaded it online.

Today’s Rate Monday 04 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,900 /- Gold 22 KT 73,400 /- Silver / Kg 95,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This video reportedly hurt the sentiments of a particular community, prompting the Intelligence Department in Ramtek, led by Parmeshwar Waghmare, to lodge a complaint. Based on this, a case has been registered under various legal provisions.

Advertisement

It is noteworthy that Veer Singh has a previous record; he was earlier booked at Kamthi Police Station on extortion charges of INR 500,000. Ramtek Police Station in-charge Asharam Shete has refrained from making any comments on the matter.