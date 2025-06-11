Youth with pistol arrested near Ramdev Baba Mandir in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Gittikhadan Police arrested a 20-year-old youth for illegally carrying a country-made pistol and live cartridge on Tuesday.

At around 4:15 pm, while patrolling in their jurisdiction, a police team noticed a suspicious person in an open ground behind Ramdev Baba Mandir. When approached, the individual attempted to flee but was caught after a brief chase.

Upon questioning, he identified himself as Yunus Salim Khan Ansari, a resident of Ayyappa Nagar, Nagpur. A search conducted in the presence of panchas revealed a country-made pistol and one live round concealed in his waistband. The total value of the seized firearm and ammunition is estimated at Rs 5,300.

Ansari was found in possession of the firearm with intent to commit a cognizable offence and in violation of prohibitory orders. An offence has been registered under Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act at Gittikhadan Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

