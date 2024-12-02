Youth tries to jump off flyover in Pardi, Nagpur, rescued

Advertisement





Nagpur: Tension ran high as a young man attempted to end his life by jumping off a flyover within the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station in Nagpur but was rescued thanks to swift action by cops, and Fire Brigade personnel. Cops said that the youth, identified as Sunil, was suffering mental health issues.

Many passers-by thought he was attempting to commit suicide and a concerned citizen quickly alerted the Pardi Police. The police rushed to the spot and the Fire Service Department also joined the rescue operation. After about an hour-and-a-half, they managed to safely bring the youth down.

The young man, identified only as Sunil, told the police his name but did not reveal any details about where he lived. During questioning, police discovered that he was mentally ill. The police officials claimed that Sunil was safe and were looking into the reason for his decision to climb the flyover.