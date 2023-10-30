Youth steals bikes to enjoy ride with girlfriend, nabbed by Nagpur cops

Nagpur: In a recent development, the Nagpur Crime Branch has successfully apprehended a 21-year-old youth, Ajay Sarwan, who was found to be involved in a series of bike thefts in the city. Sarwan’s motivations for these thefts were rather unusual, as he committed these crimes to enjoy rides with his girlfriend and to have funds available for their dates.

On this operation, Ajay Sarwan was arrested alongside his accomplices, Sajik alias Sajid Kalmani (23) and Aman Paraye (19). The group’s criminal activities came to light after a particular incident a couple of months ago when Sarwan and Paraye had gone to visit Sarwan’s girlfriend in Kuhi. It was on their way back from Kuhi that they decided to steal two bikes.

The investigation was led by the Nagpur Crime Branch, with Senior PI Baburao Raut and Assistant PI Gajanan Chambhare overseeing the case. The team was able to successfully locate and recover the stolen bikes. Aman Paraye, who was employed at a hostel for medical students in Sakkardara, had initially formed a connection with Sajid Kalmani, a tiffin delivery person. Together, they began their spree of bike thefts, even targeting bikes in hospital parking lots.

The gang predominantly focused their activities in the southern part of Nagpur, choosing bikes from a specific automobile company known for its easily breakable handle locks. Moreover, they possessed the knowledge and skills to manipulate the bike’s ignition by altering the electrical connections, allowing them to steal the vehicles with ease.

Aman Paraye, originally from Madhya Pradesh, was the first member of the gang to be arrested. During interrogation, he provided crucial information that led to the apprehension of the other two members, including Ajay Sarwan. As a result of their efforts, the police managed to recover four stolen bikes, including one from Beltarodi and another from Yashodhara Nagar.

