Youth playing with Russell Viper gets bitten, battles for life at Nagpur hospital

Nagpur: Unwise act of playing with Russell Viper snake has cost dearly to a Gittikhadan based youth, as he was bitten twice by the reptile and now battling for his at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMC) commonly known as Mayo Hospital.

According to sources, Umesh Madavi (27), who is not a Sarpamitra, had caught hold of Russell Viper in Gittikhadan area. Umesh’s unwise decision soon proved costly after the Russell Viper bit him twice on his arm. Umesh, subsequently, got sick and was rushed to Mayo Hospital.

Doctors from Mayo Hospital said that the venom has spread across his arm and Umesh’s condition is continuing to deteriorate. If he doesn’t show any sign of improvement then as a preventive measure, we might have to cut off his arm, said doctors.

