Youth murdered in Yashodhara Nagar, cops groping in dark

Nagpur: A GROUP of three persons brutally killed a youth inYashodhara Nagar area. According to police, Mohd Tahsin Mubin Ansari (23), a resident of Garib Nawaz Nagar, was fighting with three unidentified persons.

One of them stabbed Tahsin in the stomach with sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot. Profusely bleeding Tahsin collapsed on the ground in the pool of blood.

An eye-witness Nasir Ahmed Shabbir Ahmed (41), a resident of Plot No. 838, Pawan Nagar, who was walking towards sister’s home, noticed the incident and rushedTahsin to hospital.

Tahsin was declared brought dead by the doctors. A police official of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station said that Tahsin was working as labourer in a plastic products manufacturing company.

The killers are yet to be identified, the official said. A case under Sections 302, 323, 504 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered byYashodhara Nagar Police. Further investigation is on.