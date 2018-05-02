Youth murdered, body tied to scooter, dumped into well in Hingna

Nagpur: In a heart wrenching incident in Sukdi village under Hingna police station, a youth was brutally murdered by two assailants with sharp edged weapons over a love affair. The accused later tied him to his Activa scooter and dumped into the nearby well in the village, the cops informed on Wednesday.

The deceased Bunty Shridam reportedly had a love affair with a sister of one of the accused. The duo would often picked up a quarrel over the same. Following the spate of tiffs, the accused decided to eliminate Bunty. He along with his friend reportedly intercepted Bunty on Tuesday night and killed him with sharp edged weapons. Later the duo dumped his body in the well. The matter came to the fore on Wednesday when some locals spotted a body in the well, who subsequently alerted cops.

Acting swiftly on the information, the officials of Hingna police station approached the spot and sent body for autopsy. Cops have also rounded up one accused Dhiraj Zilpe in this connection while one accused Rohit Madavi is still at large.





