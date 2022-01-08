Youth killed in Hudkeshwar, 3 including a juvenile apprehended

Nagpur: A youth was brutally killed by three persons including a juvenile here, between the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Vikas Chopde.

The three accused reportedly picked up scuffle with Chopde over a petty argument in the past. In the fit of rage, the accused trio then killed Chopde with sharp-edged weapons. Chopde was rushed to hospital but the doctors had pronounced him brought dead.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Hudkeshwar Police rushed to spot and conducted the panchanama. Cops have reportedly arrested two accused and detained a juvenile boy in this connection. Further investigation is underway.