Youth Jumps from Second Floor of VR Mall in Nagpur; Critically Injured

Nagpur: A shocking incident occurred on Sunday evening at the VR Mall near Medical Chowk, within the jurisdiction of the Imamwada Police Station. A young man suddenly jumped from the second floor of the mall, causing panic among shoppers and staff for a brief period.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Imamwada Police promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured youth to Medical Hospital for treatment. The youth has been identified as Ganpat Rajendra Tidke (20 years old), a resident of Naveen Nagar, Pardi.

Medical examination revealed that the youth suffered multiple fractures in his right leg due to the fall. Fortunately, despite falling from such a height, he survived. He is currently undergoing treatment at Medical Hospital.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the youth’s drastic step remains unknown. Imamwada Police have launched a detailed investigation and are trying to determine what led him to take such an extreme action.

