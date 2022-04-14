Youth from esteemed business family booked for molestation, atrocity in Gittikhadan

Advertisement

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have booked Rahul Buty on the charges of molesting his female friend and subjecting her to casteist abuse, police said on Thursday.

Rahul, who belonged esteemed buisness family which runs slew of businesses across Second Capital of the State reportedly harassed his female companion and also threatened her to leak victim’s private picture.

Irked over constant harassment of accused Rahul, the victim girl then approached Gittikhadan Police Station with a complaint.

Based on the complaint, Gittikhadan Police have booked accused Rahul Buty on the charges of molestation and atrocities. Further investigations are on, informed Senior Police Inspector Gittikhadan, Dhere.

