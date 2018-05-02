Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard

Nagpur: A 25-year-old youth reportedly found dead at South Itwari Yard on Monday morning. The railway official who spotted body laying near Power Tower of the yard alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, Lakadganj police rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Dhiraj Bhagwan Sadve, a resident of Varmba village in Kuhi Tehsil. Prima facie it looks like murder, sources said where the murder tool place somewhere else while the body has been dumped in the yard.

In the meantime, cops have registered a case and started the probe.