Youth drowns in Ambazari Lake

Nagpur: A 19-year-old teenager met watery grave in Ambazari Lake here, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kunal Barve, a resident of Amar Nagar.

Kunal was reportedly hanging out with friends at Ambazari Lake when he slipped and fell into the lake. Kunal’s friends made futile attempts to save him. Following the incident they alerted Police Control Room.

Acting on the input, the squad of Ambazari Police rushed to the spot. The efforts to fish out the body is underway.

