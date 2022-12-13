Youth commits suicide in same room where his mother ended her life in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Unable to bear the loss of his mother, a youth hanged himself to death in the same room of his house where his mother had committed suicide in the past. The incident was reported from the Gittikhadan Police Station area.

The deceased was identified as Rishikesh alias Rishi Ravi Madavi (19), a resident of Plot No. 42, Vaibhav Nagar.

Advertisement

According to police, Rishi’s mother had committed suicide after his father passed away. He was living with grandmother Seetabai Madavi (72). Rishi was very emotionally attached to his mother. After her demise, he was under depression. The neighbours observed behavioural changes in his personality since his mother’s death. Last week, he damaged the motorcycle of a friend. He was called to Gittikhadan Police Station for questioning following a complaint by his friend.

On the night of Saturday last, Rishi hanged himself to death with a scarf from a ceiling hook in a room of his house. The next morning neighbours rushed to the house on hearing screams of his grandmother who found his body dangling from the ceiling hook.

Staff of Gittikhadan Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The police found a suicide note from the spot. However, details of the suicide note are yet be revealed by the police. Rishi’s mother had committed suicide in the same room. A case of accidental death was registered by Gittikhadan Police. Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement