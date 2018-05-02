Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 29th, 2020

    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali

    Nagpur: Tension prevailed Kotwali area after a miscreant reportedly manhandled on duty cop and pelted stones at the police convoy deployed on patrolling duty on Wednesday. Fortunately, no severe injuries reported during the incident.

    According to police sources, the squad of Kotwali police was on patrolling duty when they intercepted a vehicle parked on the road near Suresh Bhatt Hall. During the inquiry about the parked vehicle, cops came across the youth who was roaming in the area sans mask.

    When cops confronted him that you shouldn’t roam around without protective gears, the youth got furious and reported picked up quarrel with the cop. He reportedly snatched cop’s stick and broke the front window of the police vehicle.

    Following which when cops tired to nab him, he reportedly pelted stones at the cops. Who later managed to grab him, after a short chase. The youth was later rounded up at Kotwali Police Station.


    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Nagpur Crime News
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Crime under lockdown : 4 caught breaking BoI’s ATM in Ganeshpeth
    Crime under lockdown : 4 caught breaking BoI’s ATM in Ganeshpeth
    Maharashtra News
    अधिकारी संघटनेतर्फे मुख्यमंत्री कोविड-१९ सहायता निधीसाठी २ लाखाची मदत
    अधिकारी संघटनेतर्फे मुख्यमंत्री कोविड-१९ सहायता निधीसाठी २ लाखाची मदत
    लॉकडाऊन असूनही गोवंश जनावरांची अवैध वाहतूक करणाऱ्या वाहनावर पोलिसांची धाड
    लॉकडाऊन असूनही गोवंश जनावरांची अवैध वाहतूक करणाऱ्या वाहनावर पोलिसांची धाड
    Hindi News
    बॉलीवुड में हीरो सैकड़ों, लेकिन इरफ़ान जैसे (actor) एक्टर कम
    बॉलीवुड में हीरो सैकड़ों, लेकिन इरफ़ान जैसे (actor) एक्टर कम
    RBI ने जारी किए 50 बैंक चोरो के नाम : डॉ. घपेश ढवळे
    RBI ने जारी किए 50 बैंक चोरो के नाम : डॉ. घपेश ढवळे
    Trending News
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    SRPF to guard hotspots in Nagpur
    SRPF to guard hotspots in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Trending In Nagpur
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    बॉलीवुड में हीरो सैकड़ों, लेकिन इरफ़ान जैसे (actor) एक्टर कम
    बॉलीवुड में हीरो सैकड़ों, लेकिन इरफ़ान जैसे (actor) एक्टर कम
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    RBI ने जारी किए 50 बैंक चोरो के नाम : डॉ. घपेश ढवळे
    RBI ने जारी किए 50 बैंक चोरो के नाम : डॉ. घपेश ढवळे
    अधिकारी संघटनेतर्फे मुख्यमंत्री कोविड-१९ सहायता निधीसाठी २ लाखाची मदत
    अधिकारी संघटनेतर्फे मुख्यमंत्री कोविड-१९ सहायता निधीसाठी २ लाखाची मदत
    बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन
    बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन
    3 arrested for gambling in Kalmeshwar
    3 arrested for gambling in Kalmeshwar
    Crime under lockdown : 4 caught breaking BoI’s ATM in Ganeshpeth
    Crime under lockdown : 4 caught breaking BoI’s ATM in Ganeshpeth
    Over 1500 women defrauded in the name of making PAN cards, 2 booked
    Over 1500 women defrauded in the name of making PAN cards, 2 booked
    Lightning strikes man in Hingna
    Lightning strikes man in Hingna
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145