Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali

Nagpur: Tension prevailed Kotwali area after a miscreant reportedly manhandled on duty cop and pelted stones at the police convoy deployed on patrolling duty on Wednesday. Fortunately, no severe injuries reported during the incident.

According to police sources, the squad of Kotwali police was on patrolling duty when they intercepted a vehicle parked on the road near Suresh Bhatt Hall. During the inquiry about the parked vehicle, cops came across the youth who was roaming in the area sans mask.

When cops confronted him that you shouldn’t roam around without protective gears, the youth got furious and reported picked up quarrel with the cop. He reportedly snatched cop’s stick and broke the front window of the police vehicle.

Following which when cops tired to nab him, he reportedly pelted stones at the cops. Who later managed to grab him, after a short chase. The youth was later rounded up at Kotwali Police Station.