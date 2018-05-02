Youth attempts suicide as he fails to pursue ex-girlfriend for marriage

Nagpur: A youth attempted suicide by cutting his wrist with a blade after he failed to convince his ex-girlfriend for marriage. However, timely action by police saved life of the youth as he was immediately admitted to a hospital. Ambazari Police registered a case against the youth for attempting suicide.

The incident took place near Ambazari Lake on Saturday 4.30 pm. A police official said that Shubham Shankarrao Doifode (24), aresident of Patansaongi village in Saoner tehsil, was in relationship with agirl from Saoner tehsil from year 2016 to 2018.

The relationship turned sour in year 2018 over some issues. Soon after, the girl started working as a nurse at a hospital in Nagpur, while the youth was working in a private company. Family members of the girl fixed her marriage with another youth last month and engagement ceremony took place last week, police said.

Doifode went into depression after he learnt about the engagement ceremony and decided to convince the girl for marriage. He phoned the girl and called her for a meeting near Ambazari Lake. A police official said that Doifode reportedly tried to convince the girl for marriage with assurance of happy life. However, the girl was not ready to accept the proposal and asked him to forget her.

The girl’s denial instigated Doifode for extreme step and he took out a blade. Before the girl could understand anything, Doifode cut his wrist with the blade. The girl promptly alerted the police control room. The police staff rushed to the spot and admitted Doifode in the hospital.

His condition is reportedly normal. A case under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Ambazari Police against the youth. Further investigation is on.





