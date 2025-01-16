यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें: Your Nagpur Railway Station has turned 100!!

A century of history and heritage, the Nagpur Railway Station was inaugurated on January 15, 1925

Nagpur: Nestled at the heart of India, Nagpur Railway Station stands as a monumental blend of history, architecture, and strategic importance. Marking its centenary on January 15, 2025, the station remains a vital node on the New Delhi–Chennai Grand Trunk route and the Howrah–Mumbai rail corridor. Its iconic double diamond crossing, enabling the seamless crisscrossing of North-South and East-West trains, sets it apart in the vast Indian Railways network.

The birth of an icon

The Nagpur Railway Station, inaugurated in 1925, was built during the British era as part of the expansion of the Great Indian Peninsular (GIP) Railway. Its foundation is steeped in generosity, with 30 acres of land donated by the Khairagarh ruler for a nominal sum of Re 1. Constructed with sandstone sourced from Saoner and the Borgaon and Patkhakheri quarries, the station exudes a majestic charm. Timber from Chandrapur forests further added to its robust design.

Architect C.B. Reid initially designed the station, but significant modifications by architect Wilson later gave it the distinct English style that endures today. Governor Sir Frank Sly of the Central Provinces inaugurated the station, which soon became a hallmark of Nagpur’s identity.

From past to present

Before its current location, the Nagpur Railway Station operated near Gandhi Sagar Lake (then Jumma Talao) near Model Mills. The move to its present site was necessitated by the increasing demands of railway traffic. The initial budget of Rs 69.61 lakh, set in 1913, ballooned to Rs 106.94 lakh due to delays caused by World War I. However, the station building itself cost a modest Rs 4.50 lakh.

The station has undergone several renovations to meet modern needs. Extensions on the western side and at the Itarsi end have incorporated contemporary architectural styles while maintaining harmony with the original structure. The Santra Market overbridge, constructed simultaneously with the station, continues to bisect its premises.

A testament to durability

Despite being exposed to the elements for a century, the station’s sandstone structure has required minimal maintenance, apart from a stone washing conducted a few years ago to combat pollution stains. This resilience speaks volumes about the craftsmanship of its creators.

Today, the station spans an area of 4,500 x 990 feet, with a floor space of 7,200 square feet. It remains a hub of passenger movement, complemented by the Ajni Goods Yard, which handles freight traffic. The station’s location, once an undeveloped expanse, is now a bustling urban centre, underscoring its role in shaping Nagpur’s growth.

As Nagpur Railway Station celebrates 100 years, it not only symbolizes the city’s transformation but also stands as a tribute to the vision of its builders — a legacy of connectivity and resilience that continues to serve millions.