Young women gang-raped in Jafar Nagar

Nagpur: A young woman was reportedly gang-raped by group of five-six men in Jafar Nagar, police said. An offence was registered at Ambazari Police Station as the victim was resident of Ambazari.

According to police sources, the victim had befriended one of the accused on social media site. The accused had called the victim to Ravi Nagar Square and took her to Jafar Nagar flat. It is where he first raped the victim and later invited his 4-5 friends who also committed the heinous crime on February 2. Terrified of the incident, the victim remained mum for eight days before approaching Ambazari Police on Thursday night.

In the meantime, Ambazari Police and Crime Officials have launched the manhunt of the accused. Further details are awaited.