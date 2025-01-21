Young Woman from Nagpur Dies in Paragliding Accident in Goa

Advertisement













Nagpur: Nagpur: A 27-year-old woman from Nagpur, Shivani Ishwar Dable, tragically lost her life in a paragliding accident in Goa while celebrating the New Year with her friends. The incident occurred on January 18 at Querim in North Goa.

Shivani, a resident of Plot No. 18, Vishwakarma Nagar, Galli number 4, in the city succumbed to injuries after falling into a ditch from a height of approximately 100 feet when the paragliding rope snapped.

Gold Rate Monday 20 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,600 /- Gold 22 KT 74,000 /- Silver / Kg 91,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Shivani, the daughter of Ishwar Dable and a retired nurse from Super Specialty Hospital, had travelled to Goa with her friends for the New Year festivities. Her body is being transported to Nagpur by air via Hyderabad, with her father accompanying the remains. Shivani is survived by her younger sister.

According to Goa Police, the mishap occurred during a tandem paragliding flight where Shivani was accompanied by the pilot, 26-year-old Suman Nepali from Nepal. A police officer stated, “One of the cables is suspected to have snapped mid-flight, causing the paraglider to lose balance, collide with rocks, and crash into a ditch.” Both Shivani and Suman suffered severe injuries and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Goa Police have booked Shekhar Raizada, the owner of the adventure sports company conducting the paragliding activity, under Section 105 of the BNS, 2023, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police alleged that Raizada knowingly allowed unlicensed and unauthorised paragliding activities, endangering the lives of participants.

“The accused intentionally permitted the tourist and the paragliding pilot to carry out activities without valid licenses, resulting in the fatal accident,” stated the police report.

In a statement, the Goa Tourism Department extended condolences to the bereaved families and clarified that no permission or approval was granted for paragliding at the Keri plateau. The department declared the activity illegal and unauthorised, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety regulations and licensing norms.

“We appeal to tourists and operators to prioritize safety by using only licensed and authorised services to prevent such tragic incidents in the future,” the statement read. The department also assured an inquiry into the incident and strict action against those responsible for the unauthorised operations.

This tragic incident underscores the critical need for strict enforcement of safety measures in adventure sports. Tourists are urged to verify the credentials and authorizations of operators before participating in such activities to avoid similar tragedies.