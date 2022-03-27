Young woman found dead in Uppalwadi, cops suspect murder

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Uppalwadi area under Kapil Nagar Police Station on Sunday morning after a body of a young woman was discovered in the industrial area.

Though, cops are yet to identify the deceased; preliminary investigation reveals that the woman must have been killed elsewhere and then accused dumped her body in the Uppalwadi area.

According to sources, some workers reportedly found the body on Sunday morning and alerted Kapil Nagar Police Station. Acting swiftly on the input, cops rushed to spot.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Cops in the meantime have registered a case and probing further.