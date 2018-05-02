Young Researcher Pining Nagpur on International Researchers Map

Nagpur/ Dubai: On 17th and 18th March 2020, Amity University Dubai and IEEE UAE Section organized the 2nd International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Knowledge Economy to promote research in the field of Artificial Intelligence. AI is also one of the crucial agenda set by the government of UAE. The conference was organized in Virtual mode.

Vedant Bahel, Student of GH Raisoni College of Engineering Nagpur presented 2 of his research projects at this conference. One paper was based on using Machine Learning in Higher education space co-authored by Mr. Shreyas Malewar and Prof. A Thomas (GHRCE). The second paper was based on Computational Intelligence in manufacturing sciences with co-author Mr. Arunesh Mishra (University of Cincinnati).

Dr. Vishwas Akhre (Faculty, HCT Dubai), one of the conference session chairs also mentioned Vedant’s project and work at the Valedictorian ceremony of the conference.

The acceptance rate for this conference was lesser than 50%. The conference had delegates from 20+ countries across the world which includes Canada, USA, UK, Norway, India, Sri Lanka, etc.

The delegates selected at these conferences are generally graduate and doctoral students. Vedant irrespective of his undergraduate status presented his research which also caught the eye of the conference organizers. Vedant also attended and presented the first version of this conference in 2019 at Dubai in offline mode on a research grant from university research and development cell.



Vedant says, “Colleges and Universities in India shall work on making even the undergraduate students aware about the research culture and environment. I was strongly benefitted by indulging into research. I am fortunate that GH Raisoni College of Engineering stands well on this goal by supporting students financially to attend the conference at International and National platforms.”

Vedant, as a result of this work also started working as Research Assistant at Baker’s EDM Lab at University of Pennsylvania in 2020.