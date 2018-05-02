Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 30th, 2019

Young man killed, two friends hurt as truck hits bike in Hingna

Nagpur: A young man was killed and his two friends injured when the bike they were riding in was hit by a trailer truck in Hingna area here on Sunday evening. The driver of the truck fled the spot and is being searched by police.

The complainant, Rahul Avinash Wasnik (25), resident of Durg Dhamna, Vidyapati Nagar Slums, along with his two friends – Ravi Mahadeo Jamgade (35) of the same area and Pritam Chandrashekhar Khode – was riding on a bike (MH-40/AP 5528) triple seat. Midway, near Gondwan, a speeding trailer truck (MH-40/BL 1382), hit their bike. The trio fell on the road as a result. Unfortunately, Ravi Jamgade came under rear wheels of the truck and was crushed to death. Rahul and Pritam were injured in the mishap. Driver of the truck fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle.

Hingna API Yadav has registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 279, 337, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and searching for the accused driver.

