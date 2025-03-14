Young Man Killed, Sister Injured as Car Falls Off Flyover in Butibori, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic accident occurred at the T-Point on the Butibori-Tuljapur National Highway, where a Mahindra 700 car plunged off a flyover, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old man and leaving his sister critically injured. The incident took place near the intersection of the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway and the Butibori-Tuljapur Highway.

According to preliminary investigations by Butibori police, the driver mistakenly turned the vehicle towards the Chandrapur-bound flyover instead of continuing towards Nagpur, leading to the fatal crash.

The deceased has been identified as Arinjay Abhijit Shravane (18), while his sister Akshata Abhijit Shravane sustained severe injuries. Three other passengers—Saksham Bafna, Himanshu Bafna, and Manas Badani (all around 20 years old)—were traveling with them. The group had gone to Wardha for a Holi get-together and picked up Arinjay and Akshata on their way back to Nagpur.

While heading towards Nagpur, the driver mistakenly took the Chandrapur flyover. Upon realizing the error, he panicked, lost control of the speeding vehicle, and crashed into the flyover’s railing, causing the car to fall nearly 20 feet below.

There were five people in the car at the time of the accident, confirmed Inspector Prataprao Bhosale of Butibori Police Station.

The injured have been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur for treatment. Further investigation is underway.

