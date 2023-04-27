Young man gets 20-year jail for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur’s Special Judge for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, Sharad R Trivedi on Wednesday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Rajesh Kisanji Tagde after the charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor girl were proved against him in the court.

The court also convicted Tagde (26) on charges of kidnapping the 15-year-old victim, and sentenced him to three years’ RI.

According to the prosecution, Tagde, a resident of Machli, near Bishnupur Bus Stop, Katol, kidnapped the girl residing in the MIDC area around 11 am on November 17, 2017. Before leaving the house, the girl had told her parents that she was going to Sitabuldi to purchase clothes. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, MIDC Police registered a case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the probe.

During investigation, police traced the girl and took Tagde into custody. On the basis of the medical examination report of the girl, police registered a case under Section 376(2)(i)(o) of the IPC, read with Sections 5(1), 6 of the PoCSO Act, against Tagde. On January 6, 2019, police arrested Tagde.

The then Assistant Police Inspector Jeevan Bhatkule investigated the case and chargesheeted the accused. As the charges were substantiated against Tagde, the court sentenced him to 20 years’ RI with a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence under Sections 5(1), 6 of the PoCSO Act. For the offence under Section 363 of the IPC, the court sentenced him three years’ RI with a fine of Rs 2,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sonali Raut represented the State. Adv A J Manohar was the defence counsel.

