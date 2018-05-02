Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Young Man climp 150 foot high-mast tower after been deceived in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A person identified as Manoj climbed a 150 foot tower at Akashvani in Nagpur on Saturday August 8 2020 Cops And perfect personnel persuade him to come down during a rescue operation at the square in front of district court Nagpur.

    Manoj is a technical worker in a company that makes electric towers. He is said to have cheated and got into debt. He had a blade and is reported to have cut his own hand. He als has a rope and tried to strangle himself.

    More details awaited

