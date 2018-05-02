Young Man climp 150 foot high-mast tower after been deceived in Nagpur

Nagpur: A person identified as Manoj climbed a 150 foot tower at Akashvani in Nagpur on Saturday August 8 2020 Cops And perfect personnel persuade him to come down during a rescue operation at the square in front of district court Nagpur.

Manoj is a technical worker in a company that makes electric towers. He is said to have cheated and got into debt. He had a blade and is reported to have cut his own hand. He als has a rope and tried to strangle himself.

More details awaited