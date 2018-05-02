You Tube Sensation Shreya releases her track “Thehra” on Springboard Records

The moments when love makes the world stop; Thehra now available for streaming and download on all major platforms

October 22nd, 2020, Mumbai – One of India’s most popular influencers, singer/ songwriter Shreya Jain emotes the sentiments of a lover who experiences time coming to a standtill when in love. She sings with cheerfulness and joy in her voice as she expresses the sensation where time freezes as love permeates the air. The new record is available through his parent label, Springboard Records.

Shreya Jain started learning music from her musically accomplished father since the tender age of 5 and has created an unprecedent fan following for herself. A young girl from Nagpur, Shreya has established that dreams have no boundaries and when followed with sincerity and faith, dreams are fulfilled and become a reality. Shreya, an accomplished and talented singer started writing songs when she came to Mumbai under the mentorship of Ashish Manchanda

Thehra brings joie de vivre to the hearts of the listeners with its merry lyrics and Shreya’s light hearted rendition of the emotions. Love is a complicated emotion and can bring happiness and sadness equally alive in the experience. Shreya has chosen the lighter side of this universally experienced sentiment and sung with joy in her heart. Speaking on the release, Shreya commented, “While love is a challenging emotion to express in words and

can best be experienced only, it is strangely also one of the most talked about sentiment. Those magical moments when the world comes to a standstill, time freezes and everything around us comes to rest are the moments experienced in love! I enjoyed the process of making this song alongwith a very talented singer- songwriter Abhijeet Srivastava and wanted to bring that joy into the song so the listeners appreciate the lighter side of the feeling of love.”

Shreya has been uploading content consistently for the last 3 years. Currently she has 8 lakh plus followers on all over social media, with more than 50 million views on her channel. Her cover version of Jo tu na mila has crossed 16 million views in 2020. She has performed at more than 400 concerts, in the country and internationally, having recently performed at Wembley stadium, London. Her debut release “Pasbaan” is already making waves in the

market place.

Her biggest inspirations include her father Shyam Jain, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande. Her melodius voice finds its place in the hearts of audiences across age groups. A ‘Ziddi girl in the music world”, singer songwriter, Shreya Jain is a force to reckon with