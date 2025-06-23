Yoga Day Celebrated at Central Province College of Business Management and Studies

Advertisement



Central Province College of Business Management & Studies observed International Yoga Day with a series of activities designed to promote the benefits of yoga for both physical and mental well-being. The event, taking place on campus, aims to encourage students and faculty to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

A guided yoga session led by a certified yoga instructor Mr.Mithilesh Vaidya, focused on asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing techniques), and meditation was held.

We believe that yoga is a powerful tool for enhancing focus, productivity, and overall well-being, which are crucial for success in the demanding field of business management,” said Chief guest Shri .Vikas Thakre MLA (Maharashtra). “This event is a step towards fostering a culture of holistic wellness within our campus community.

Guest of Honor Dr Anees Ahmed Ex Cabinet Minister Maharashtra opined that The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness as well as harmony in both mind and body and emphasized the importance of integrating yoga into our daily routines to combat the stress and sedentary lifestyle often associated with the day to day life .

Program was attended by all faculties and students of Central Province College of Business Management & Studies .vote of thanks was given by Asst. Professor Sanjay Ahir ,program ended with national anthem.