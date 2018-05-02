Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Nov 2nd, 2019

Yet another case of Rs 7.5 lakh extortion, threat registered against Santosh Ambekar

Nagpur: As more skeletons keep tumbling out of the closet, it is now clearly evident that gangster Santosh Ambekar thrived on extortion as his primary tool to operate his murky business. In yet another case of the sort, Lakadganj police have registered a case of extortion and threat against him and his nephew Nilesh Kedar.

The duo had defrauded Nandanvan based man on the pretext of selling his land reserved for tribal through his political contacts. Ambekar and Kedar also extorted Rs 7.5 lakh from complainant Prashant Rameshrao Kamdi, by doling out life threats back in 2015.

In his complaint, Prashant told Lakadganj police that, Ambekar and Kedar met him back in 2015 with an offer of converting his Umred based land into plot scheme. However, the land was reserved for tribal. Though, Ambekar had assured Prashant that he will take care of the matter using his political contacts, and gave Rs 32 Lakh loan to form a layout. Later, the accused duo forced Prashant to share half of the land with them by threatening him with dire consequences. The accused had also extorted Rs 7.5 lakh interest on the given amount by doling out threats to Prashant’s family.

Based on the complaint lodged by Prashant, Lakadganj police have booked accused Ambekar and Kedar under Sections 386, 504, 323, 506, 34 of the IPC.

