YCCE and Ramdeobaba Alumni at the heart of Torana Inc.’s Operations

Torana Inc. was founded on 15thFebruary 2005, completing 17 years of operation.

Torana Inc., an IT product company, was founded in 2005 by Sandesh Gawande after he conceived the idea of an ETL Testing software. During his vast experience with ETL, Sandesh Gawande (now the CTO) had realized that there was no software platform available in market that performed database testing & auditing. He used concepts from pure mathematics as well as practical applicability of databases to develop his product idea. So the company was founded by Gawande with the idea of creating a software to audit data operations of large scale businesses.Since that time, there was no ETL Testing or Data Monitoring tool that existed in the world, Sandesh Gawande, a YCCE Mechanical branch alumnus & now CTO of Torana Inc., was probably the first person in the world to think of such a software.

iCEDQ, the ETL Testing software designed by Gawande & built by Torana’s engineering team, is a proprietary product of Torana Inc. which today has clients including New York Stock Exchange, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Anthem, E*Trade, Franklin Templeton Investments, BMC, and otherorganizations in the USA.

Smita Gawande, CEO of Torana Inc., had joined Sandesh Gawande to handle the non-technical i.e.,legal, financial &administrative operations, which meant that she could take care of everything else while Sandesh Gawande laid a foundation of the product. Smita Gawandeis an alumnus of SGGSIE&T, Nanded. She proudly mentions that “a product completely developed, tested &even with tech support given from Nagpur is being used by clients which are Fortune 500 companies in the USA”.

Shrikant Patilleads the product development & customer success management for iCEDQ software. He is an alumnus of Computer Science branch of Ramdeobaba Kamla Nehru Engineering College now Ramdeobaba College of Engineering & Management.Smita Gawande, Sandesh Gawande & Shrikant Patil operate in the USA.

Shyam Khakare leads the technical operations in India. He is an alumnus of Computer Technology branch of YCCE. Shubhada Jambhekar handles the HR & administrative operations in India. She is an alumnus of Information Technology branch of Ramdeobaba Kamla Nehru Engineering College, where she is also a visiting faculty as industry expert for ‘Organizational Behaviour’ subject.

All core team members of Torana Inc. belongoriginally toNagpur & are keen on contributing to the development of the city, especially by hiring talent from in & around Nagpur.The alumni from the core team have also visited their respective alma maters for industry interactions in the past& guided students for their careers.

Torana, named after Shivaji Maharaj’s first fort, has grown from a strength of 4 in the beginning to a current strength of 90, which includes the engineering team, sales-marketing team, HR & administration team; all employees are from Nagpur &other towns in Vidarbha like Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli. The very first few employees of Torana are still working with the company& play an integral role in the product roadmap. Torana headquarters are at Stamford, USA while Research & Development Center is at IT Park, Nagpur.