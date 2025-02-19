Yavatmal Police’s Major Operation: Fugitive Naxal Leader Tulsi alias Dilip Mahato Taken into Custody

Nagpur/Yavatmal:In a significant breakthrough, Yavatmal Police successfully apprehended fugitive Naxal leader Tulsi alias Dilip Mahato, who was wanted for multiple serious crimes in Jharkhand. The operation, led by Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta, is considered a crucial step toward maintaining law and order.

Acting on credible intelligence, authorities received information that Tulsi alias Dilip Mahato had fled from Jharkhand and was hiding in Yavatmal district. This intelligence was immediately relayed to Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta, who, in coordination with a reliable and confidential network, ordered an extensive search operation.

Under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police, Inspector Satish Chavare of the Local Crime Branch was instructed to closely monitor the suspect. Using advanced technology and local sources, the police identified the suspect’s location near a stone crusher site in Pandharkawda, Umri. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, a special police team was formed.

A raid was conducted at the suspect’s hideout, where he attempted to mislead the police by presenting a forged Aadhaar card. However, due to his suspicious behavior, officers detained him immediately. Upon rigorous interrogation, he confessed to his true identity and his involvement in Naxalite activities.

### **Naxalite Background of Tulsi alias Dilip Jethu Mahato (Age: 47 years):**

Mahato joined a Naxalite group in Jharkhand in 1993 and was appointed as the divisional commander of the ‘Bhitiya Dalam’ in 1997, leading 12 armed Naxalites. He has been involved in multiple criminal activities, including attacks on security forces, extortion, and vandalism of government property.

According to Jharkhand Police records, Mahato is implicated in at least seven serious criminal cases, including:

1. **Mandu Police Station Case No. 224/1999** – IPC Sections 307, 353, 435, 440, along with Sections 27 of the Arms Act and 3/4 of the Explosives Act.

2. **Vishnugarh Police Station Case No. 6/1998** – IPC Sections 379, 411, 120(B), along with Section 30(ii) of the Coal Mines Act and Section 33 of the Indian Forest Act.

3. **Sadar Police Station Case No. 17/1998** – IPC Sections 379, 411, along with Section 30(ii) of the Coal Mines Act and Section 33 of the Indian Forest Act.

4. **Chauparan Police Station Case No. 1/1998** – IPC Sections 379, 411, 120(B), 414, and Section 30(ii) of the Coal Mines Act.

5. **Charcha Police Station Case No. 1/1999** – IPC Section 216, along with Section 17 of the CLA Act.

6. **Charcha Police Station Case No. 3/1999** – IPC Sections 302, 201, 120(B), 34.

To verify the accused’s confession and criminal background, Yavatmal Police coordinated with Jharkhand authorities, including the Superintendent of Police in Hazaribagh and the Station House Officer of Ango Police Station.

This successful operation was executed under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta (IPS) and Additional Superintendent of Police Piyush Jagtap. The crucial efforts of Inspector Satish Chavare, along with Sub-Inspector Gajanan Rajmalu and police personnel Sayyed Sajid, Bandu Dange, Ravi Neware, Rupesh Pali, Yogesh Dagwar, Akash Suryawanshi, Rajkumar Kamble, Devendra Hole, Yogesh Tekam, Dhananjay Shrirame, and Mahesh Wakode, played a pivotal role in the mission.

The apprehension of Tulsi alias Dilip Mahato marks a significant achievement for law enforcement agencies, reinforcing their commitment to curbing Naxalite activities and ensuring public safety.