Yashodhara Nagar cops seize vehicle carrying illicit liquor, one arrested

Nagpur: In a significant action against smuggling of liquors to the city, Yashodhara Nagar Police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old Bhivsankhori based youth. Besides, seizing a Maruti Suzuki Swift vehicle cops recovered 85 litres of country-made illicit liquor worth ₹25,500.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Ashok Gedam, a resident of Bhisankhori, under Gittikhadan Police Station.

As per the details, Yashodhara Nagar Senior Police Inspector (PI) Ashok Meshram had received secret information that some miscreants are smuggling illicit liquor to Nagpur city. Following which PI Meshram laid the trap near Mehandibagh road with the help of API Shrinivas Darate, Constable Manish Bhosle, NPC Shoeb Sheikh, Constables Rajkumar Pal and Prasanajeet Jambhulkar. During the checking, cops intercepted a Swift car and found 85 litres of country-made liquor stored in rubber tubes. On questioning the whereabouts of the driver he identified himself as Rahul Gedam, a resident of Bhivsankhori. Cops, subsequently rounded up him at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station and confiscated the materials.

The arrest drive was conducted under the supervision of DCP Zone 5, Neelotpal and ACP Jaripatka Division



