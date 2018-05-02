Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest vehicle lifter, recover four vehicles

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have rounded up a 24-year-old man allegedly for indulging in vehicle lifting activities. The cops have also recovered three bikes and a moped collectively worth ₹ 1,85,000 from the possession of accused identified as Subhas Rajkumar Ukey.

According to sources, the squad of Yashodhara Nagar Police was on patrolling duty on Thursday when they received secret information about a man riding a stolen moped at Hanuman Mandir, near Manjri Railway crossing. Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops surrounded the suspicious man and sought his whereabouts. The man identified himself as Subhas Rajkumar Ukey, a resident of Kalamna (originally a native of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh). However, when the Subhas failed to produce papers of the vehicle, he was rounded up at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

On scanning the old records, cops found out that the accused had been part of three more vehicle lifting activities under Kalamna, Hudkeshwar and Gondia Police Station.

Following the interrogation the accused Subhash succumbed to police’s pressure and admitted that he had lifted three more vehicles besides the moped. Cops then booked accused Subhash under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

Senior Police Inspector (PI) Ashok Meshram, APIs, Shriniwas Darade, Bhargav, Prakash Kale, Vinod Solav, Constable Deepak Dhanorkar, NPCs, Aftab Sheikh, Madhukar Nikade, Rantrakar Kothe and Praful Chitle made the arrest.

The action was planned under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 5, Neelotpal and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jaripatka Division, Roshan Pandit.



