Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest 3 with sharp edged weapons as part of Special Combing Operation

Nagpur: In yet another significant action against miscreants carrying sharp edged weapons, a squad of Yashodhara Nagar Police arrested three youths as a part of ongoing Special Combing Operation between May 15 and 16.

The cops nabbed accused identified as Mohammad Shadab Mohammad Shahid Ansari (21), a resident of Mominpura, Aniket alias Bhante Shekar Meshram (20), a resident of Dhammadheep Nagar and Rushab Ramuratan Nehare (22), a resident of Panchavati Nagar from various locations and seized the sharp edged weapons from their possession.

The accused have been booked under Section 4/25 of the Arms Act and placed under arrest.

The squad of Yashodhara Nagar Police lead by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Meshram, APIs Jitendra Bhargava, Prakash Kale, Vinod Solav, Constables, Deepak Dhanorkar, Akshay Sarode and other made the arrest.

The action was planned under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5, Neelotpal and Assistant Police Commissioner, Jaripatka Division, Roshan Pandit.



