Yash Satpute extends medical help to Nagpur-based Covid-19 patient admitted in Surat

Nagpur: Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President from South-West, Yash Satpute recently extended a helping hand to a Nagpurkar suffering from novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), admitted in Surat (Gujarat) based hospital.

Satpute in association with former Maharashtra Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Party, Devendra Fadnavis arranged essential medicines and injections for the treatment of the patient.

According to sources, some relatives of the patient suffering from virus borne disease had approached Satpute seeking help. As the patient was stuck in Surat, it was getting different for family members to arrange necessary medical help. Acting swiftly on their plea, Satpute in association with Fadnavis arranged the vital medicines and injections for the patient.



