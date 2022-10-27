Yantra India Ltd, Ambajhari, participates in Special Campaign 2.0

Nagpur: Corporate Headquarters of Yantra India Limited (YIL) and its Units are participating in the Special Campaign 2.0, which is an initiative of the Government of India. The special drive commenced on October 2 and would last till October 31, 2022. The objectives of the campaign are to inter alia institutionalize and sensitize Government officials on cleanliness, ensure disposal of pending matters, strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms and improvement of record management.

Ever since its inception on. October 1, 2021, YIL is eagerly partaking in all the initiatives of the Government of India. Under the able and committed leadership of the Board of Directors, extraordinary efforts are being made to liaise with all the YIL-Units, which are spread across India, and ensure execution of the mandate of the Special Campaign 2.0.

The Campaign has witnessed emphatic engagement of not only the officials but also their family members. Further, focus has been on freeing office space, weeding out old records, decreasing pendency, transitioning to electronic modes of functioning and building on the achievements of the Special Campaign 1.0, which was held in 2021, said a press release issued by Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Def PRO Nagpur.

