Yaas makes landfall at Dhamra port in Odisha

Landfall of cyclone Yaas began at 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, to continue for 3-4 hours.

Over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal in view of the impending cyclone Yaas, informed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Odisha government said it has moved over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas in coastal districts to safety.

Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas & heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today, the weather office said.



