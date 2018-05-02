    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 26th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Yaas makes landfall at Dhamra port in Odisha

    Landfall of cyclone Yaas began at 9 am near Dhamra port in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, to continue for 3-4 hours.

    Over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal in view of the impending cyclone Yaas, informed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    The Odisha government said it has moved over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas in coastal districts to safety.

    Light-moderate rainfall at most places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bankura, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas & heavy falls at isolated areas like Kolkata, Nadia among others today, the weather office said.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur: IMA holds webinar on fungal diseases
    Nagpur: IMA holds webinar on fungal diseases
    Buddha Pournima: Dragon Palace Temple to hold various programmes
    Buddha Pournima: Dragon Palace Temple to hold various programmes
    Nagpur Crime Branch bust stamp paper racket aiding land mafia at Collectorate
    Nagpur Crime Branch bust stamp paper racket aiding land mafia at Collectorate
    Nagpur: Sand smuggling in city with Nanded’s permit
    Nagpur: Sand smuggling in city with Nanded’s permit
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 6.52 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 6.52 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले नागरिकों पर कार्रवाई
    बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले नागरिकों पर कार्रवाई
    Looking to buy medicines online Nagpur man loses Rs 1.81 lakh to cyber fraud
    Looking to buy medicines online Nagpur man loses Rs 1.81 lakh to cyber fraud
    एनडीएस ने 26 प्रतिष्ठानों से वसूले 1.7 लाख
    एनडीएस ने 26 प्रतिष्ठानों से वसूले 1.7 लाख
    म्युकरमायकोसिस और कोरोना की तीसरी लहर पर हुई समीक्षा बैठक
    म्युकरमायकोसिस और कोरोना की तीसरी लहर पर हुई समीक्षा बैठक
    65 हज़ार ‘सुपर स्प्रेडर्स’ का कराया गया कोरोना टेस्ट
    65 हज़ार ‘सुपर स्प्रेडर्स’ का कराया गया कोरोना टेस्ट
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145