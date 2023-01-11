Wrong Turn: Cop, lawyer engage in scuffle in Nagpur, Watch Video

Fir has been registered aganist the cop.

Nagpur: A traffic police officer and a lawyer reportedly engaged in a fight following an argument over driving on wrong side near District Court here, on Wednesday.

According to sources, Adv Tehsim Razaaq was driving on the wrong side during which Baban Yedge, Police Inspector from Nagpur Traffic Police obstructed him. This reportedly sparked an argument between the duo. The matter soon turned ugly when the duo exchanged fist-blows. The matter escalated quickly. A group of lawyers demanded throng court premises and demanded action against Yedge.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that Yedge is infamous for his low tempered behaviour.

Senior officials of Nagpur Police also visited the spot in a bid to intervene into the matter.

Adv Shrirang Bhandarkar represented the lawyers before DCP Zone 2 Rahul Madne and ensured the being FIR registered.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement