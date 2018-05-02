Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 24th, 2019

Wrath of a woman scorned?

Just after Devendra Fadnavis became C.M. of Maharashtra, bringing cheer and joy to every Nagpurian’s heart, his wife had said in an exclusive interview with NT that her husband understood that she was a professional in her own right.

” He does not expect me to accompany him to political rallies or programs.” What she had meant was that she was not going to be the average politician’s wife. She had her own identity. She was a Banker.

People of Maharashtra, specially Vidarbha held her in high regard for this facet of her persona. The Fadnavis couple was perceived as an educated, cultured and high brow couple…almost misfits in politics!

But soon her image changed. She herself broke out of the mould of the professional banker and became a Performer. A play back singer, a stage performer …dancing and prancing in micro mini dresses with aging superstars.

Nothing wrong in displaying all one’s talents and assets, but many BJP followers felt betrayed and let down.

Snide remarks were aired about Amruta exploiting the position of being First Lady of the state for her love of the stage. And of the limelight?

But in an unanticipated anti climax her husband didn’t become C.M. for a second term, despite his party emerging as the single largest. And his publicity tag line of ” I shall return!” made him the butt of many jokes. What followed was worse than ridiculous. He did ” come back” but just for 2 days!!

Later, when three unlikely parties came together to keep BJP – and Fadnavis- out of power the couple seems to have taken the ‘defeat’ very personally. Too personally!

And the sober and confident ” professional woman” seems sadly to have turned into a shrew.

She who said that despite being the CM’s wife ” she would not indulge in politics ” seems to have taken to anti Udhav Thakarey tweeting with a vengeance. First she called him a Liar, then she taunted him about his legitimate Surname. Is she planning to take a political plunge and contest against him in bye elections, we wonder? We will then get to see a new Avatar of this multi faceted person. Amruta the Avenger!

We welcome the possibility. But Madam, please think before you tweet!

We haven’t forgotten your guffaw of calling Modiji ” Father of the Nation” in his birthday!!

Sunita Mudliyar EX- Editor

Happening Nagpur
Round Table India organises Christmas meet and greet event for poor kids
Round Table India organises Christmas meet and greet event for poor kids
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
Nagpur Crime News
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in Hingna
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in Hingna
Nagpur Underworld : Notorious goon Balya Mane booked for extortion
Nagpur Underworld : Notorious goon Balya Mane booked for extortion
Maharashtra News
बीकेसीपी शाळेत क्रिडा स्पर्धा व्दारे वार्षिक क्रिडादिवस थाटात साजरा
बीकेसीपी शाळेत क्रिडा स्पर्धा व्दारे वार्षिक क्रिडादिवस थाटात साजरा
सात उमेदवारांनी केले आठ नामनिर्देशनपत्र दाखल
सात उमेदवारांनी केले आठ नामनिर्देशनपत्र दाखल
Hindi News
…सरकार बनाने के लिए सुबह पांच बजे राष्ट्रपति महोदय को डिस्टर्ब न किया जाए
…सरकार बनाने के लिए सुबह पांच बजे राष्ट्रपति महोदय को डिस्टर्ब न किया जाए
गोंदिया: चलती ट्रेन से फिसलकर गिरे युवक की जवान ने बचाई जान
गोंदिया: चलती ट्रेन से फिसलकर गिरे युवक की जवान ने बचाई जान
Trending News
Maharashtra won’t implement CAA, NRC: Thorat
Maharashtra won’t implement CAA, NRC: Thorat
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
Featured News
Amruta Fadnavis ko gussa kyun aata hai?
Amruta Fadnavis ko gussa kyun aata hai?
Low Intensity Earthquake Hits Satara in Maharashtra
Low Intensity Earthquake Hits Satara in Maharashtra
Trending In Nagpur
Wrath of a woman scorned?
Wrath of a woman scorned?
सात उमेदवारांनी केले आठ नामनिर्देशनपत्र दाखल
सात उमेदवारांनी केले आठ नामनिर्देशनपत्र दाखल
रेल्वे स्थानकावर थंडीचा पहिला बळी?
रेल्वे स्थानकावर थंडीचा पहिला बळी?
‘बे एक बे’ स्पर्धेत तब्बल ७ हजार विद्यार्थ्यांचा सहभाग
‘बे एक बे’ स्पर्धेत तब्बल ७ हजार विद्यार्थ्यांचा सहभाग
बुधवारी अत्रे ले आऊट, तात्या टोपे नगर, सुरेंद्र नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बंद राहणार
बुधवारी अत्रे ले आऊट, तात्या टोपे नगर, सुरेंद्र नगर येथील वीज पुरवठा बंद राहणार
हंजर चौकशीला प्रारंभ
हंजर चौकशीला प्रारंभ
विद्यार्थ्यांमधील कलागुणांना वाव देण्यासाठी मनपा कटीबद्ध
विद्यार्थ्यांमधील कलागुणांना वाव देण्यासाठी मनपा कटीबद्ध
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in Hingna
Property dealer heckled, threatened by bar owner in Hingna
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
Thackeray Cabinet expansion likely on Dec 24, 36 ministers may take oath
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
Biggest New Year Bash set to rock Nagpurians
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145