World’s shortest woman Jyoti Amge’s house burgled in Nagpur

Nagpur.: Some unidentified thieves broke into the house of Jyoti Amge, world’s shortest woman living in Bagadganj area of Nagpur, in the early hours on Tuesday .

The thieves barged into the house and apparently used the car tools to break open the steel almirah, sources reported.

As soon as they wake up to find the house ransacked, Amge family alerted the police which according to them, reached too late and left without any formal action.

More details are awaited.