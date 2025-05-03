World’s Largest Movie Screen to Rise in Nagpur

Advertisement



In a groundbreaking moment for Indian cinema, renowned producers Abhishek Agarwal (Abhishek Agarwal Arts) and Vikram Reddy (UV Creations) have announced their ambitious plan to build the world’s largest movie screen in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The historic revelation was made at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis present to show his full support.

This monumental project marks a significant leap in India’s journey to becoming a global entertainment powerhouse, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing world-class entertainment infrastructure in the country. The screen is set to redefine the movie-going experience, not just in India but worldwide, placing Nagpur on the global cinematic map.

Speaking at the summit, Abhishek Agarwal shared his gratitude: “It’s a humbling opportunity for me to build the world’s largest screen, an effort that is in alignment with Prime Minister Modi ji’s mission of making the Indian entertainment space world-class. I’d like to thank CM Fadnavis ji for understanding our vision and entrusting us with this joint ambition.”

The announcement has sparked widespread excitement in the industry, with the project expected to attract international filmmakers, boost tourism, and create a landmark cultural destination in central India. As India pushes the boundaries of cinematic innovation, this venture signals a bold new era—where technology, scale, and storytelling converge on the biggest screen the world has ever seen.

