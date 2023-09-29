World Heart Day Celebrated at Central India Nursing College

Mehemuda Shikshan & Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddheshiya Santha’s Central India Nursnig College ,Lonara,Nagpur conducted awareness drive on the ocassuon of World Heart Day and conducted CPR program in its premises.

This year theme was kept as “USE HEART KNOW HEART’’ with Faculty of Central India Nursing College ,Lonara ,Nagpur. On this occasion welcome speech was deliverd by Ms. Rajani Wasnik the principal of the nursing institute.

The event was graced by the presence of Ex- Cabinate Minister Dr. Anees Ahemad .

Ahmed urged the students to exercise regularly and stay away from junk foods.

Besides interactive and informative sessions on healthy nutrition and lifestyle, physical activity and stress management for better heart health, a blood pressure check-up camp & Basic Life Support Workshop (BLS) was organized by the nursing college, lonara, Nagpur.

