World Cup Updates: Kohli hits fifty; India in control

India 100-3 (26 ovs) vs Aus 199

Things are quite easy for the Indians as Hazlewood concedes two singles in his sixth over.

Unlike the Indian spinners, Zampa not making much of an impression. Singles from the first three balls before Kohli flicks the leggie through midwicket for two runs, to get five runs from the over.

At the halfway stage, India are 97/3 in 25 overs, needing another 103 from the remaining 25 overs for victory.

Kohli has eased his way to 48 from 74 balls, while Rahul has stroked 48 from 66 balls, with the duo putting on 95 runs for the fourth wicket.

Captain Cummins comes back into the attack. Rahul guides the second ball to thirdman for a single and Kohli pulls the next ball for two runs to bring up his fifty, from 75 balls.

Those couple of runs also brings up India’s 100, in the 26th over.

