Published On : Sun, Jun 9th, 2019
Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

World Cup: Dominant India outclass Australia by 36 runs

Shikhar Dhawan slammed a century, while Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball as India outclassed defending champions Australia by 36 runs to register their second straight win, in the ICC World Cup, at the Oval in London on Sunday.

Bumrah took three for 61, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three for 50 and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wicket as Australia never really challenged with the bat and finished on 314 for nine in their 20 overs.

Electing to bat, India had amassed a huge 352 for five courtesy of Dhawan’s cracking innings of 117 from 109 balls, laced with 16 fours.

Captain Virat Kohli hit a fluent 82 from 77 balls, while Rohit Sharma hit a steady 57, and Hardik Pandya provided the fireworks at the end with a quickfire 48 from 27 balls.

