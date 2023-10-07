World Cup: Afghanistan bowled out for 156

Bangladesh’s spin duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets each as Afghanistan collapsed for 156 in the World Cup match in Dharamsala.

Put into bat, Afghanistan were well-placed on 112/2 in the 25th over before they suffered a shocking collapse.

Advertisement

Shakib and Miraz chipped away at the wickets in the middle overs as Afghanistan lost eight wickets for 44 runs in the space of nearly 13 overs.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib took 3/30, while Miraz claimed 3/25 and Shoriful Islam bagged 2/34.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement