Workshop on Entrepreneurship at Central Province College of Business Management & Studies.

Workshop on Entrepreneurial mind set and startup was organized by Central Province College of Business Management and Studies on 31st January 2025. The workshop was attended by 50 participants, the majority of whom were final year students. The workshop was organized to create awareness and understanding on entrepreneurship and its vital role in today’s world. Program was co-hosted by Central India Pharmacy College

The program commenced with a welcome address by Asst.Prof Bilal Parekh, the Course coordinator of the program.

Sri Ramakrshna Iyer Alumni of IIM Kozikode, and Ex Senior Manager at Capegemini, is also a Senior faculty at Aditya School of Business Management, Mumbai, was chief guest and speaker at the function, and he, shared his valuable insights and experiences with the participants.

Engaging session covered various aspects of entrepreneurship, including ideation, market analysis, funding avenues, and the significance of perseverance in overcoming challenges. The speakers also highlighted the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and encouraged the participants to explore and harness their entrepreneurial potential.

Also Present were Faculties from M.B.A and Pharmacy college.

Program ended with Vote of thanks from Asst.Prof. Miss.Sapna Chandrikapure.