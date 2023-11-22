Working of NMC’s Property Tax Department reviewed

Nagpur: The Additional Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Tuesday reviewed the working of the Property Tax Department. Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Assistant Commissioners of all zones were present in the review meeting.

The Additional Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners of each zone to achieve the property tax expected target of Rs 300 crore for the current financial year by personally visiting the property owner who owes more than Rs 5 lakh property tax and collect the arrears as well as property tax arrears of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the property owners.

Also, instructions were given to all zone Assistant Commissioners to complete the proceedings under the property tax recovery warrant issued to 1356 defaulters and collect the outstanding property tax amount of Rs. 25 crore by December 5, 2023.

